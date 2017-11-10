Shopping Spree in Carievale

If you wanted to start your Christmas shopping early, Carievale was the place to be last weekend. The Carievale 3rd Annual Trade Show was a huge success, with over 25 vendors offering a variety of products.

The event, organized by the Hall Auxiliary, invited vendors from all over SE Sask in an opportunity to bring the shopping centre to the people of Carievale. The hall offered shoppers a soup and sandwich lunch as well as a cookie dough sale. Proceeds from the day are to be used to help with the maintenance and upkeep of the hall.

Janice Wang, president of the Hall Auxiliary, said, “We have had a good crowd, and we are hopeful that the vendors made out well. Every year our hope and plan are to make this event bigger and better.”

The vendor list included such things as MojiLife, Sentsy, Partylite, Young Living, baking by the Carievale United Church, hockey wax, tic tac toe pillows, quilted items among others. Shoppers also bought raffle tickets for a chance to win a beautiful Canada 150 quilt made by Mary Wang.

The quilt was won by Kolter Martin, who will surely be able to keep warm this winter wrapped in such a gorgeous quilt!

The trade show also featured some young business people who were selling their products. The youngest trade show vendor was Carievale’s own, Macy Henderson, who you may recognize from our Student of the Week feature. Henderson was offering her homemade tic tac toe pillows which not only offer a nice decorative option for your home, but the ability to play a fun game with a friend!

