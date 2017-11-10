There’s a new boutique open on Main Street, and it’s the talk of the town. Residents and visitors to Oxbow are sure to find a gift for everyone on their list in just one visit to the shop. From Me to You Gifts was opened by Michelle Haithwaite on November 6th.

People kept Michelle busy all day, excited to check out what her new store has to offer to the Oxbow community. Haithwaite said, “It was very busy, overall a great day!” Haithwaite opened her doors on the 6th, but plans for an official Grand Opening on November 23rd.

Her shop’s offerings range from toys to home décor, gifts for men, women and children, as well as a gift wrap selection. A large selection of items for shoppers to browse and just in time for the Christmas season! There was even an opening day draw for a gift basket!

Haithwaite said that she decided to open the shop to offer more to the people of Oxbow, “there was really just a lack of options here, without having to run to Estevan for everything.” She decided to open a shop to offer the residents here a local option for purchasing a variety of gifts for the people they love. The store idea began in the summer, with Haithwaite taking steps towards opening the store in July of this year.

