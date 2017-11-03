Spencer’s Pharmacy Announces New Owners

Oxbow residents were invited to the Spencer’s Pharmacy Grand Re-Opening to celebrate new owner’s, Amenity Healthcare taking over the pharmacy.

The event happened on October 26, however the new owners have been operating the pharmacy since the first of June.

The company, which is based out of Winnipeg, owns 34 other pharmacies from Manitoba to BC. They look to purchase pharmacies throughout the country in an effort to increase the buying power of the pharmacies, as well as expand the product offering abilities of small town pharmacies.

Bonnie Dreher, who manages the Pharmacy, says that so far the relationship with the new owners is great. She is excited about being able to bring in new products and expand the offerings a bit more for the Oxbow community.

According to Dreher, having Amenity as the owners may, “open up some new opportunities”.

Basic operations of the pharmacy remain the same, however, visitors to the pharmacy will notice some new perks. Including customer appreciation days once a month (last Thursday of the month) and a 10 per cent off Seniors day every Tuesday.

