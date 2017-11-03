Randy Retires

Nelson Motors won’t be the same following the retirement of one of it’s original staff and former owner, Randy Kosior. The staff invited the public to Nelson Motors Friday, Oct. 27 to send off one of their most treasured members.

Randy originally began working for what was then, Double R, and which became Kosior Tractor, his family’s business. He worked in the shop, cleaning when he was 16. In Grade 12 around 1974, Randy moved up in the business, working over the summer in the parts department. It was at that time that his father gave him a choice, go to school, or stay in Oxbow working at the Double R.

It’s clear that Randy made the right choice. He began a steady career at Double R and then Kosior Tractor, that would take him on a lot of great adventures, and keep him and the business in Oxbow.

It wasn’t until his father passed away in 1984 that Randy took over the business. Randy ran the business dutifully until 2008 when it sold to Nelson Motors. The sale allowed Randy to focus on himself and his family a bit more.

He remained the store manager following the sale and agreed to a term of 10 years to allow for a smooth transition to Nelson Motors. Randy says, “now we will let the corporation take the reigns.”

Randy says that the partnership with Nelson Motors has always been good and that they have been good to work with.

