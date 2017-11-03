Paint Party for a Cause

The ladies’ ministry at the Carnduff Associated Gospel Church wanted a way to gather ladies of the ministry as well as from the community for a fun evening. They were also looking for a way to help support a local ministry that was very important to them, Choose Life Ministries.

The ladies’ ministry decided on a paint night, taught by Oxbow’s, Alison Nicholls. The ladies were able to paint their own version of a painting, with proceeds from the event going towards Choose Life Ministries. Claire Martin, who helped to organize the event said, “we wanted to host an event for the ladies in our congregation and in the community while at the same time donate back to an organization within the community.” Other organizers included Tracy Byer, Cathy Smith and Netti Dyck, all members of the Associated Gospel Church’s Ladies Ministry.

15 ladies participated in the event, bringing in a donation of over $450 to Choose Life. Snacks and beverages were provided by the ladies of the AGC congregation.

