Oxbow’s Haunted Library

The line weaved through the library for a chance to experience the 2017 Ralph Allen Memorial Museum fright night taking place at the Oxbow Library on October 30. Volunteers converted the library into a maze of creepy experiences for the residents of Oxbow.

The guests were first invited into a room with ghouls waiting around each corner, and mystery boxes with terrifying substances in them. Each guest was able to stick their hand into the box to attempt to guess what the mystery substances were. Brains were certainly on the menu!

After the frights and screams in that room, guests were led into the witches’ den, where Jara Sawatsky and Mona Collins (the witches) served each guest a ghastly brew. Sophie O’Connor said, “I thought Jara was a real witch!”

The guests left feeling relieved and less thirsty.

Visitors to the library were also able to receive a complementary photo by Oxbow’s own, Star Mercer, with Star Mercer Photography.

