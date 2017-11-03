Glen Ewen gets down and BOO-gies!

There were some pretty creative costumes making an appearance in Glen Ewen last weekend for their 7th annual Halloween Dance. People from around the area put on their best costume in an attempt to win the coveted prize for best costume.

The night featured a potluck supper, games, costume contests, music and lots of dancing.

Prizes were awarded for four different categories, Pre-K and Under, School Age, Adult and Group.

Over 100 attendees flooded the Communiplex dressed up as ghosts, goblins, trolls, a KD cup, not to mention the intricate costumes of Alice, the Madhatter and Queen of Hearts!

The night was DJ’d by Emma Hansen and Olivia Grandy, who did their job very well, playing crowd pleasing hits that had everyone out and dancing.

