The smells wafting through the halls of OPHS on Sunday, October 22 were heavenly. Thirteen different families are going to be eating rather well following the BIG COOK that happened at the high school.

Organized by the Expressway Family Centre with the help of Anne Morrow, the BIG COOK was an event modeled after the book by the same title. The book assists families in making ready to cook freezer meals.

The group cooked up 15 family friendly meals that served a family of 4. The 15 meals were given to each family to take home and load into their freezers. The group worked in an assembly line format with each person doing a different task. From cutting veggies, grating cheese, cooking meat, each member worked hard for 5 hours to complete all 15 meals.

They assembled 1-2 meals at a time, laughing and visiting while they worked away. The Family Centre even provided free childcare to families participating in the event.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!