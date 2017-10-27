Spook-tacular haunted house in Alida

If you are a fan of the spooky, the scary, the downright demented, then Alida is where you want to be this Halloween season. Back at the Alida Rink since it flooded a few years ago, the Alida Haunted House is full of shrieks and screams during the weekends leading up to Halloween.

The haunted house in Alida has been a tradition for 17 years, but after the flooding of the rink in 2014, other locations had to be used. However, following some amazing renovations, the rink is back up and running for the Hunted House’s return, not to mention just in time for hockey season!

Shelly Cowan is always excited come fall to begin planning for the Haunted House. She spear-heads the project and begins planning. With the help of volunteers, especially her handy-man, Dale Anthony, who crafts up some genius ways to get bridges to vibrate and heads to rotate. She quickly gets the maze of tormented ghosts, goblins, chainsaw wielding mad men and possessed dolls ready for night after night of fright.

Guests are led into the Rink by the Herald-Gazette’s own, Edel Cowan. Edel shows them the path and starts the fearful guests off on a path sure to make even the bravest jump once or twice. You weave through twists and turns, with a scare around every corner. The volunteers involved certainly get into their characters (I’m talking to you, creepy doll face girl!).

Different volunteers assist in scaring visitors each weekend until Halloween. Cowan says, “it’s all volunteers, and I really can’t thank them all enough!” Each night features about 12 volunteers wearing different costumes and taking on different roles.

