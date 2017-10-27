Lunch N Learn with Envision

The Expressway Family Centre is teaming up again with Envision Counselling and Support Centre to offer adults an informative workshop monthly.

This month’s workshop focussed on “Keeping your cool: moving beyond anger”. The workshop allowed adults to learn about anger, and how to manage it.

The workshop began with helping to understand what anger is, and identifying how you cope with anger currently including things that can trigger anger.

Jolene Millions of Envision Counseling and Support Centre talked about how anger relates to your feelings, thoughts, body talk, and actions. She talked about how anger effects your physiology, including things like headaches, sweating and increased heart rate.

She talked about CHOOSING to not let things anger you. She provided helpful tips as well as an information packet for attendees to bring home with them with helpful information on how to cope with anger.

