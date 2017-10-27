Carnduff Library was a hub of activity again this week celebrating Saskatchewan Libraries Week, with a theme of “Libraries Matter”.

The week consisted of events, contests, book and bake sales, as well as free t-shirt and book draws. The week began with an Engineering Workshop on Oct. 17th.

The Engineering workshop was designed for children ages 5 and older. The workshop taught the kids how to build with wooden pieces and add hydraulics to make them work. Librarian, Linda Kimball said, “I am continually amazed at how inventive and imaginative kids are.”

The week continued with an adult coloring event on October 19th. The event was to encourage adults to come, relax, colour and visit with other people. A prize colouring package was awarded to Destinee Wiebe during the event.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!