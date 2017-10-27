Lessons Learned

What a weekend! I feel like I woke up in August and haven’t stopped going since then. I am so busy that I barely even know what day it is anymore. Before I know it, I will blink and Christmas will be here, and let me tell you, I AM NOT READY!

This weekend my hubby and I celebrated our wedding anniversary. Despite our friends and family making fun of us, my husband honoured my wish to attend the Alida Haunted House for our anniversary. I know it doesn’t seem very romantic, but it is exactly what I wanted! We had dinner in Carnduff at the Red Devil Tavern, which was delicious by the way! We then made our way to Alida. The rink renovations there were wonderful, and the building looked brand new. Hubby and I met Edel Cowan (our Alida correspondent) for the first time. It was good to finally put a face to the name I have emailed back and forth with so many times!

The Haunted House was spectacular! Even my hubby – who is much too manly to be scared by a Haunted House said that it was better than some of the others we have gone through (we go every year to one because he loves me). I was even able to tag along, after going through with hubby, with a wonderful couple from Frobisher who let me document their journey through the Haunt for the paper. Thanks Tyler and Carlee!

I did learn a few things during my time at the Alida Haunted House. First I learned that going through the Hunted House as the media is much less scary and borders more on comical – with each of the spooks stopping to pose for pictures. I couldn’t help but laugh every time the couple I was following jumped or got spooked. I imagine the people that volunteer to work at these things get quite a laugh from those walking through.

I also learned that when you ask a creepy doll girl where she got her mask, you might not want to hear the answer. When I asked this of the very chilling young lady behind the creepiest doll mask I have ever seen, she replied, “it doesn’t come off, it’s not a mask”. UMMM OK scariest answer ever!! There were some that played their characters very well, and she got an A+!

Lastly, I learned that Alida’s Haunted House was well worth the drive. It was one of the best haunted houses I have been to – and I make a point of going to one every year, and usually not the same ones. I have done a few haunted tours in my day, and this one is pretty high up on the list of awesome haunted attractions. Great job everyone that took time to volunteer and help out with the Haunted House in Alida! P.S. the Haunted House runs again this weekend, so make sure to head out there!

I hope you all have a safe and spooky Halloween and don’t forget to send us your photos of your Halloween costumes! Check out our November 3rd issue for some of the area’s best costumes!

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!