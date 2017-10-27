Chilli funds support Childcare Centre

Oxbow area residents were invited to come and try seven different kinds of chilli in support of the Oxbow Childcare Centre on October 21. The Oxbow Community Childcare Centre hosted a fall mini mall at the Oxbow Friendship Centre to raise funds for their building maintenance and upkeep costs.

The chilli was made by parents and board members of the Centre and came in such variety! There was spicy chilli, mild chilli, some were thick, whatever your chilli desires were, the Oxbow Community Child Care Centre could help!

There were also vendors there offering items for sale, with a couple of them even offering specials and having draws for prizes as well. The vendors were Brittany Kinder with Seacret Mineral products, Cherie Mitchell with Tupperware products and Sherry LaBelle with It Works products. There were even samples of some of the items to try.

Donations towards the centre were accepted at the door, and a prize drawing for a special pumpkin spice themed basket was also offered by the Centre.

A baking table was a main attraction, pulling people in right from the door with delicious goodies that visitors could buy and take home, baked up by the parents and board members of the Child Care Centre.

