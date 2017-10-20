Vehicle extrication demo drew crowds in Oxbow

Have you ever wondered what it looks like to see the roof of a car pulled back like the top of a can of sardines? The Oxbow Fire Department gave the town of Oxbow a chance to see that up close and personal during their vehicle extrication demo held as part of their Fire Safety Week programing.

The Oxbow Fire Department, whose current building was constructed 25 years ago (the anniversary of the beginning of the construction was just last week!), opened up the fire hall to the community in celebration of Fire Prevention Week on October 11. The department offered a BBQ and accepted donations to go towards the purchase of a new fire truck.

Curious adults and children were able to tour the hall, check out the fire trucks and grab a bite to eat while chatting with the members of the fire department. The fire department had little colouring books and tattoos for the kids to take home as well.

Earlier that day, the Fire Department appeared at the school during their fire drill to do a short presentation about fire safety to the Kindergarten through Grade 4 classes. They focused on developing an escape plan. They had the trucks with lights and sirens going, they even turned the water on from the truck to give the kids a taste of how it all works. Some of the kids even got a little wet during their visit with the truck and turning on the water hose.

The highlight of the open house at the fire hall though, was definitely the vehicle extrication demo put on by the members of the Oxbow Fire Department. A car was laid in the middle of Main Street, and filled with some brave volunteers, Joanna Taylor, Amy Brook and Kylan Pierce (who geared up in protective clothing to be the mock accident victims to be extracted from the car).

The Oxbow Fire Department quickly went to work at extracting the kids, first cutting out the windows, then making quick work of cutting off doors, cutting into the frame and finally lifting the top of the car completely off and rescuing two survivors from the vehicle.

The last victim was meant to show what it was like to rescue someone trapped under the seat/or crushed by the steering wheel, somehow stuck in the car. They quickly and easily removed the seat and other parts of the car to make room to extract the third and final person.

The crowd loved the demo, with kids cheering as they extracted each person. Doug Pierce, Chief of the Oxbow Fire Department, took time out during each part of the extraction to offer a quick explanation of what was going on and what the goals were in keeping the victims of the “crash” safe.

