Luau in Carnduff

Carnduff ladies donned their grass skirts, coconut bras and leis to attend the Carnduff Ladies Night – Luau edition at the Carnduff Legion on October 14. The night was hosted by the Carnduff Red Devils, with Red Devil waiters, bartenders and greeters. The event was the 6th annual Ladies Night in Carnduff.

The evening started with cocktails, giving all the ladies a chance to check out the offerings of both the silent and Chinese auction items up for grabs. The ladies were also able to try out the events special tropical themed cocktails in preparation for a fun evening.

The waiter auction came next, with ladies in bidding wars with each other to get the best Red Devil to wait on their table. The waiters were not shown, and however presented via a list of traits they each held, making each table guess at which Red Devil they had won.

Once each table had their very own Red Devil waiter chosen, a competition between the tables was held to see which table would get to eat first. And what better way to do so at a Luau, then with a LIMBO contest. Each table’s representative limboed for their chance to be first to try out the delicious menu.

Following dinner, the Danceland DJs got started on the Name that Tune game that lasted much of the evening, with ladies excitedly throwing up their hands at even the first few notes of a song at a chance to win the game. Each round ended with a mini game of dancing, musical chairs, etc.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!