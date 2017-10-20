Lessons Learned

What a busy full week. This week brought me to an entertaining Luau in Carnduff, a book reading in Alameda, and a car extraction demo in Oxbow. One of the reasons that I love my job is being able to go to things I may not have done before, but now it’s part of the job. I also enjoy meeting new people and the new experiences each new adventure brings.

So on to what I have learned this week. First, I learned that, the firemen can dismantle a car in no time. I would have honestly thought that it would have taken a bit longer to slice open a vehicle. But the Oxbow Fire Department opened up that car like a can of tuna and in just about the same amount of time. It’s just fascinating to watch things like that for me, to see how things work and how people do things you have no experience in. It was a great demonstration and I think I was just about excited about it as the local kids that came out to watch.

I also learned that the Carnduff ladies sure do like to party it up for a good cause. What a fun time it was at the Carnduff Ladies night! I also learned that my “Name that Tune” knowledge is lacking pretty severely. I think I knew maybe one or two of the songs that they played, however my taste in music is a bit more metal than oldies, country or pop, so maybe that is why. I mean there must be a reason, I can’t honestly be that bad. Ok fine, I am just that bad at that game.

Last weekend, we took our boy, along with his little crew and their parents up to the Moose Mountain Pumpkin Patch. While there I learned that pumpkin patches aren’t quite the same experience when there aren’t anymore pumpkins left. However, I also learned that toddlers can have fun no matter where they are, doing just about anything, so thankfully it was not a wasted trip. They climbed on hay bales, the dads almost got stuck in the hay bale tunnels. The boys loved petting the horses and playing in the massive sand pile with buckets and shovels and little diggers. So maybe all the pumpkins were rotten, at least we tried. The boys had fun regardless, however I have come to find that my toddler has fun as long as we aren’t someplace trying to be still or quiet…so I’ll take a pumpkin-less pumpkin patch any day over a doctor’s office or grocery store (sorry Co-Op fam)!

Well readers, until next week. Thank you for continuing to support our local paper. As always, if you have an event, send me a note so I can make sure to put it on my calendar! Also, if you have a newsworthy story, feel free to send it in or get in touch so that I can write it up! I always love hearing about stories that I didn’t even know about. Getting a chance to share everything going on in our community is our goal! Have a great week!

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!