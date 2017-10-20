Cadets in Oxbow receive provincial award

The Bow Valley Air Cadet Squadron #675 held their Change of Command Ceremony on October 12. The ceremony was held at Oxbow Memorial Hall, where the squadron also holds their regular meetings. The Cadets were saying goodbye to Lieutenant Neuman and welcoming Lieutenant Swallow to lead the squadron.

The ceremony also hosted a time for award presentations to individual cadets for their achievements as well as a squadron as a whole. The squad also performed their drills and had inspections by both outgoing and incoming Lieutenants as well as visiting Captains.

The Cadets also had another visitor present, Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moosejaw as well as the Military Liaison for the Government of Saskatchewan. Lawrence was in attendance to present the Cadets with the Saskatchewan Premiers Accommodation of Achievement for the Top Air Cadet Squadron in the Province.

Lawrence, who said that the Cadet’s drill was “exemplary” and “really impressive”, went on to say, “I am really impressed, well done, thank you for working so hard.”

There were also speeches done by both the #187 Squadron, as well as the Air Cadet League of Saskatchewan representative, Robert Wilson. Wilson said, “this is awesome! I am very overwhelmed at yet another top award for #675. Every effort you put in, it shows!”

Those speeches were followed by a speech by outgoing Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Neuman. Neuman said, “It has been an honour and a privilege. It has really been a profound experience to help mold these future leaders. I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to serve as your C.O.”

