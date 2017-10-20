Alameda’s New Reading Tree

What is more relaxing that sitting under the umbrella of a large tree reading your favorite book? This is one of the inspirations that Judy Swallow thought of when she began her work painting a mural at the Alameda Library.

The work on the mural began some time ago, and the actual painting was finished in February, with a final clear coat going up just last month. The library approached Judy about the mural last year, which she excitedly volunteered to complete.

It took her some time to complete as she worked on it in-between other commitments, taking on a piece of it at a time.

Swallow said, “nature is very important to me, I thought, it’s nice to go somewhere quiet, like under a big tree to read. Trees are part of the nature of imagination.”

Swallow, who runs Swallow’s Nest Art Studio, has a variety of art classes and projects ongoing. She has art classes that run everyday, as well as three upcoming adult art workshops, not to mention her work with teen art journaling classes as well as “Dip and Sip” classes.

She has recently had work published in both Transitions and Freelance magazines. She is also working with a publisher on another upcoming special project.

Swallow is a busy lady, sharing her love of art with the community in so many ways. The mural was just another way to share that love in connection with her love of reading with the Alameda community.

