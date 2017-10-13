Tea at the Carnduff Friendship Centre

Over 50 people attended the tea and bake sale hosted by the Carnduff Friendship Centre. The Friendship Centre hosted the tea to celebrate senior’s week. The event also helped to raise funds to assist with operating costs in maintaining the facility.

Lois Gilroy, who manned the door of the event, said, “we really wanted to do this during senior’s week.”

The facility is not only used by the men and women of the friendship centre, but also by TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a local weight loss group who uses the facility for their Monday night meetings.

TOPS also manned the baking table as well as provided help during set up for the event. The event allowed seniors to come in for some tea and desserts, while also shopping through a large selection of home baking provided by the members of the friendship centre and even some of the ladies from TOPS.

Gilroy said, “everyone donated time, baking or money to make this a success.” The event was well attended with many people staying for a chat over tea, and others coming in quickly to buy baking from the bake sale.

