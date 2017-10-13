Silver Goddess hosts area craftswomen

If there is one thing the Silver Goddess in Oxbow is proud of, it’s women business owners. The business just celebrated their five-year anniversary in Oxbow. Following their five-year anniversary, they shared the love with other local women vendors by opening up a Fall Flea Market.

The businesses brought in local female artists and crafts-women with unique and quality products to share with the Oxbow community. The flea market took place on October 3 for the evening. Included in the featured businesses were Wendy Kimber with Damsels in Distress, distressed wood home décor and furniture refinishing. There was also Amber Rittaler with ADR Creations, which offered crocheted items as well as painting. Debbie Frasier was offering bowls made from old records, a very unique item. Zamantha Webb was there offering guests creations that she painted, wood burning or bath salts and scrubs. Boho Hair Wraps by Tayler Dunnigan was selling hair wraps and even offering to place them for customers. U-Neek, a new business located in Oxbow by Diane and Julie Macfarlane, offers home crafted crocheted items such as shawls, hats, blankets and headbands, they also offer Innocence Organic items, which is organic cotton children’s clothing. Chicks Charms by Wenda and Jairyn Ritchie were there selling their personally designed intention bracelets made with various chakra healing stones.

Macey Menzies, an after-school Silver Goddess employee, manned the café, offering customers a great selection of beverages.

The Buff’s Smokin’ Beef food truck offered patrons delicious barbeque to be taken to go or eaten inside the café.

