Oxbow Cadets to be honoured

In the next few weeks, the contributions and accomplishments of some of Saskatchewan’s finest young people will be recognized.

The province’s top Sea Cadet Corps, Army Cadet Corps, and Air Cadet Squadron will receive the annual Saskatchewan Premier’s Commendation of Achievement. Saskatchewan’s Provincial Military Liaison Greg Lawrence, will present the commendations and achievement pins to the Cadets at ceremonies in Saskatoon, Regina and Oxbow.

This is the eighth year acknowledging the top Cadet Units in the province. The top units are chosen by the Zone Training Officers.

“The Cadet Program is about much more than preparing young people who decide to pursue a career in the Canadian Armed Forces,” Lawrence said. “It teaches them life and work skills no matter what path in life they choose, allowing them to gain experience by taking part in a wide variety of community activities.”

This year’s top Cadets are:

#45 Jervis Bay – Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps, Saskatoon;

#155 Royal Regina Rifles – Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps, Regina;

#67 Bow Valley – Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron, Oxbow.

