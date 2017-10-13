Moms and Tots gather in Carnduff

It was originally a need to bring moms together that sparked the creation of The Bridge in Carnduff. The Bridge, a gathering place for moms from the Carnduff area, fills a void for many new and experienced mothers in the area struggling to meet other women. The full name of the space is The Bridge, Our Children, Our Community and Our Creator. It was started through the efforts of the Griffin family as well as supported by the Glen Ewen Gospel Hall. Griffin says, “we are here to link children, community and creator together.”

The space is maintained by Liz Griffin, who hosts a Mom and Tot meet up Wednesdays from 10:00 – 11:30 at their Broadway Street location.

Griffin says, “the Bridge offers moms a community where they get to know each other and their kids have a place to enjoy interacting as well.”

The Mom and Tot group took a hiatus over the summer months and has returned to its regularly scheduled meetings. Griffin states that other programming takes place at various times throughout the year as well.

The groups that gather can range anywhere from just a few mothers to upwards of 15 mothers, all sharing stories, tips and tricks with each other and allowing time to have some fellowship together.

