Giving up on the Energy East Pipeline

TransCanada has thrown in the towel on its proposed Energy East Pipeline project. The project would have cost an estimated $15.7 billion. On Oct. 5, after years of trying to jump through regulatory hoops, TransCanada announced the death of the project.

The decision to go through with the pipeline became tough when the National Energy Board announced changes to how it will evaluate carbon footprints on pipelines.

TransCanada suspended its application in September for the Energy East Pipeline, finalizing the decision to kill it on October 5. The Eastern Mainline project will not be completed either.

Energy East would have repurposed a 42-inch pipeline as part of its multi-pipeline mainline system. Converting one pipeline to oil transportation, would have brought new life to the mainline.

The new mainline would have been built through Quebec and New Brunswick, lengthening the reach of the existing pipe.

The pipeline would have supplied Central and Eastern Canadian refineries with oil from the west including Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. These refineries are currently processing imported oil from overseas. This would have permitted all of Canada to be energy independent from the rest of the world with respect to oil. Saskatchewan would have seen much more oil activity. Energy East would have allowed for new markets, especially for the southeast part of the province. Currently, all oil created in southeast Saskatchewan that doesn’t go by train joins the Enbridge Mainline, running into the American Midwest.

