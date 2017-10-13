Carnduff Library Celebrates Seniors Week

October 1 to 7th, 2017 was declared Seniors’ Week in Saskatchewan. This special week encourages all of us to come together to recognize how important seniors are every day in every community.

This is part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of seniors. Saskatchewan seniors are an active and engaged group in our province. Seniors’ Week provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the many positive contributions seniors make in our province, whether it’s in the arts, culture, sport or community.

Carnduff Library did their part to celebrate the week by hosting two special events for area seniors as well as hosting a book and t-shirt give away to one lucky Carnduff senior.

Carnduff library first hosted an adult colouring event at the library, offering door prizes of adult coloring books to two lucky attendees.

Later in the week, Carnduff Library hosted a puzzle contest, with prizes for the winner. The puzzle contest turned into a collaborative effort with the participants choosing to work together to complete a puzzle.

The winner of the t-shirt and book was Faye Walker, who was very surprised and pleased to win.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!