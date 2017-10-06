Terry Fox in Carnduff brings in over $14000

It was not just any regular day for the students of the Carnduff Education Complex last Friday, Sept. 29. Last Friday was their Terry Fox day, which the students had been fundraising for in the weeks leading up to the event.

The students of each class worked diligently to bring in as many donations as they could. The school’s goal was to raise $8500 for the 2017 Terry Fox donation.

The school blew that goal out of the water. Between the CEC and Carnduff community donations collected by Linda Apperly and Sherry LaBelle, the community raised over $14000 for the Terry Fox Foundation!

This is in addition to the $174913 that has been raised just by the Carnduff community over the last 29 years!

The walk/run was originally established to “educate the kids on Terry Fox and get them more active” says Jessica Moreland, who helped to organize the CEC portion of the event. The school event had a representative from the Terry Fox Foundation, Brenda Krueger, who came to speak with the kids on Sept. 19 about Fox and the foundation.

This really spurred the children towards fundraising in such a big way. The school encouraged the student’s participation as well, offering door prizes the kids could get their names in for with each $25 donation they were able to get. The prizes were donated by both Fast Trucking as well as Affinity Credit Union.

Sherry LaBelle, from Affinity Credit Union spoke to the children of the CEC before the run, saying, “you all did such a great job of keeping Terry’s memory alive!” Moreland said, “thank you to the community and students for what a great job we’ve done this year!”

Each class of the CEC had donations ranging from $400 to over $900. The top fundraiser was Jada Bayliss from the Pre-K class, who fundraised $440 by herself!

