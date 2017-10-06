Swapping laughter at mom’s night out

The Herald-Gazette

The Expressway Family Centre tried something new at their latest mom’s night out. A swap night! The swap night happened on October 2 at 7 pm.

This was a night out with food, beverages, laughter and good company. Poojanil Rathi, a new Oxbow resident hailing from Pakistan, even shared some delicious Indian cuisine that the women loved.

The swap themed night encouraged the moms to bring items they no longer needed. These items ranged from clothing to housewares, and even children’s items.

The moms then chose numbers and took turns “shopping” through the treasures the other ladies brought. Each lady brought enough items for the ladies to shop multiple times, each woman carrying an arm full of goodies back to their cars at the end of the night.

All of the left-over goodies are being donated to local thrift shops.

The evening was entertaining, but it was the fellowship and laughter that kept all of the ladies there for well past the scheduled ending time. Talking, laughing, sharing stories.

There were 9 participants, with every woman leaving with something special. The laughter and time together was by far the most valuable thing every lady left with.

