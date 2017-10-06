New 2 You Boutique: Fall Edition

The clothing donations piled in again for the fall edition of the New 2 You Boutique hosted by St. Andrews United Church in Carnduff.

The two-day sale took place from Friday, Sept 29 through Saturday, Sept. 30 and offered a variety of clothing items, shoes, purses, and outerwear for the whole family.

There were also housewares and other items donated that were offered for no set price, by donation only.

The Saturday visitors were also able to take part in a soup and salad lunch that also was donation based.

Diane Simpson, a local Carnduff shopper, said while shopping, “if I can find a bargain, I am a happy girl!”

Shoppers were able to look through the many donations and even try items on all while the hosts (the UCW ladies) assisted shoppers and served desserts, beverages or soup and salad.

This reporter even found herself some deals. With prices between one and five dollars for most items, the price was right to take home some new, to you, goodies.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!