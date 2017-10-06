Gainsborough rocks it, raising over $46000

The people of Gainsborough really came through for their Rocking the Rink fundraiser held on September 30. The community hall was packed with residents of Gainsborough as well as the surrounding communities all there to show their support for the Gainsborough Rink.

The community is raising funds for a new ice plant for the rink. Improvements that are much needed and the people of Gainsborough are going to make sure it happens.

The roast beef supper sold out before the event even happened, 160 tickets were available and they were all sold out days before the event took place!

A live and silent auction brought in some amazing donations, with the first pie of the live auction going for $850 to Wayne and Diane Simpson! The live auction was led by the evenings auctioneer, Lee McMillen. The pie wasn’t the only big ticket item. There were many things bought through the course of the action for a large donation. A backyard BBQ for 25 people went for $2000.

Wayne Simpson, as well as his wife Diane, were seated with Jim Shaw, who donated the $850 pie. Simpson joked about the pie he purchased from Shaw saying, “Jim is going to make us return the pie plate though!”

The live auction started with a short speech from McMillen, who stated, “Gainsborough is always passionate about their fundraisers, and about their community!”

The night ended with a dance DJ’d by local, Scott Cole.

