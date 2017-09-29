RRT raises over $5000 for STARS

The dreary weather couldn’t stop the residents of Oxbow from supporting a good cause on Saturday, September 23. The RRT (Rapid Response Team) based out of Oxbow hosted a BBQ fundraiser in an attempt to raise money for the STARS air ambulance service.

STARS, whom provides air ambulance services to the rural communities requires over $10.5 million in funds to be raised to provide services across the province for the year.

The RRT saw an opportunity to help by providing a fundraising BBQ held at the Oxbow Co-Op. As many of our readers saw in our last edition, the RRT provides food to community organizations and fundraising attempts in communities across the globe.

Roy Drever, the Oxbow RRT team lead organized the fundraiser. He and his team of 26 RRT volunteers met with a representative of STARS, Greg Chorney.

Chorney, Aviation Base Manager from STARS Regina traveled to Oxbow and greeted attendees of the BBQ. He brought the STARS vehicle, told many STARS stories and passed out informational pamphlets on STARS. He is one of the Regina pilots and regularly flies missions. He has flown missions to Oxbow on a number of occasions.

