Lessons Learned

Well I am back and in one piece. A quick weekend trip half way across the country has left me feeling more tired than I have been since the boy was a newborn, but we made it.

I am very happy to be back and in some semblance of normalcy following the busy time running around Sault Ste Marie.

This week, of course, taught me a few things. First, it taught me that despite how much my husband denies his ability to dance; if he is in the right environment (his sister’s wedding), with the right people (cousins, sisters, family and friends) and has enough alcohol (thanks to his cousins), that boy can dance. All these years I have been led to believe that the man has no rhythm at all, only to see it come out in true celebratory fashion on the dance floor at the wedding. That little visual gem will be tucked away in the recesses of my brain for years to come. Can’t dance he said! Lies!

I also learned that there is nothing quite like a celebration with your family. These people who have known you since your youth, who have seen you struggle and seen you succeed, these are the people that truly know and love you. There was quite a bit of stress for all parties leading up to the wedding, and it was wonderful to see the whole family let loose and celebrate the weddings success. It was the first time the whole family had been together in some years, so there was more to celebrate than just the wedding. It was so much fun to watch everyone enjoy each other’s company so much.

I also learned that weddings are no place for my little man – the bride had just made it down the aisle when my little man began a screaming fit, which then called the attention of the attendees rather quickly. I let her come all the way up the aisle before promptly making my exit with my wriggling, yelling toddler so that everyone else could enjoy themselves. I guess if you have seen one wedding you have seen them all – I was there for the party afterwards anyway.

My sister picked up the boy and took him for an overnight slumber party in the states while hubby and I celebrated at the reception. I was sad that he couldn’t have stayed to dance with the other kids, but a bit relieved that I could then kick back a little bit. It was well deserved!

I trust that everyone had a good weekend, Carnduff was busy with activity between the 50th anniversary celebration at the arena and the amazing race at the school. Oxbow was also busy – a variety of paint nights through town as well as the STARS fundraiser.

I again am so thankful to everyone who helped out by submitting stories and speaking with me before and after my trip so that I could attend the family wedding. This paper wouldn’t be what it is without everyone’s support and help and I truly appreciate it!

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!