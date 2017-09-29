Girl on a mission

For Reece Redpath, the dream to go on a missions trip adventure began at the young age of 7. It was at this young age that Reece realized that she was being called to help others in countries far away from her own. The summer of 2017, this dream finally became a reality thanks to the Me to We organization, who brought Reece along on a missions trip to Ecuador.

Reece began organizing her trip over the school year last year by fundraising for her trip. Reece raised funds by selling rafiki bracelets at school. These bracelets were made by women’s groups in both Africa and Ecuador with portions of the proceeds going back to those women, and the other portion going towards the costs of Reece’s trip. She also did a hot dog sale at Carnduff Education Complex, where Reece is now in Grade 11.

Reece says, “Mrs. Wolfe and Mrs. Nicholls helped a lot with the fundraising, encouragement and support.” Reece is appreciative to the school and the teachers for continuing to encourage this endeavor.

Reece was the only student from Saskatchewan to attend the missions trip with the Me to We organization. She and a group of 26 other students and 2 facilitators left from Toronto on July 29. Most of the other participants were from Ontario.

They arrived in San Salvador, and then took a bus to Quito, Ecuador.

The missions trip was arranged to assist two different schools with the building of new school buildings. The first school they assisted with was in Sablog, which is located in the Chimborazo mountains. The students helped to dig a septic tank and foundation for the school.

While in the small village, the students also were able to experience a variety of different facets of life there. They took a cooking class, went to the market, played soccer with the local children and taught them English songs. They often met with local women’s groups to learn more about the people and customs of the area.

