The local Co-Op Gas Bars continue to raise an amazing number of funds for the local community. This time all of the area Co-Op C-Stores and Gas Bars teamed up to organize “Fuel Good” day in their local communities. For our area that meant that both Oxbow and Carnduff were fueling up resident vehicles donating a portion of their sales to local organizations.

In Oxbow, the Co-Op C-Store sold over 10,000 ltrs of fuel to the local Oxbow and area residents. The store offered not only the $.05/ltr offered by Federated Co-Op, but the Southern Plains branch offered an additional $.05/ltr sold to the Ralph Allen Memorial Museum in Oxbow. That means that over $1000 was donated to the museum based on the sales during Fuel Good Day.

The Oxbow C-Store also hosted a BBQ (despite drizzling conditions) to attendees of Fuel Good day raising funds for a bench donated to the Oxbow Pool.

Zane Rogalski, the manager of the Oxbow C-Store said, “It’s always good to see the community come out to support events like these. We have already had such a good turnout, even with the weather being less than ideal.”

In Carnduff, the Co-Op gas bar was offering $.05/ltr sold towards Carnduff Minor Sports. The staff at the Carnduff Gas Bar stated that they were seeing a variety of customers coming in to support the fundraiser.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!