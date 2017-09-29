Fast Centennial Arena celebrates 50 Years and new improvements

Hundreds of Red Devil supporters and Carnduff community members showed up Saturday, September 23 to check out the newly improved Fast Centennial Arena in Carnduff. The arena is not only celebrating their 50th anniversary, but also the completion of a vast number of both structural, ice and building improvements done over the summer.

The improvements have included a variety of things, but most notably for the hockey players and figure skaters, a new ice system (along with new cement). The boards have also been replaced.

The arena project cost over $1.5 million with most of that being fundraised by the arena with the undying support of the Carnduff community.

There were also grants given by the Government of Canada towards the project.

The celebration included live and silent auctions, as well as music by “The Otherz” band.

“A little taste of Heaven” catered the event, offering a very tasty menu to those attending.

Speeches from Carnduff Mayor Ross Apperley and Cam Baglole, Reeve for the RM of Mount Pleasant No. 2 kicked off the night. Both thanked the community for their help and support towards the accomplishment of the project.

