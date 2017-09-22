Who is the RRT?

The local chapter of the RRT (Rapid Relief Team) is holding a fundraising BBQ for STARS next weekend at the Oxbow Co-Op. Most of us are well aware of STARS air ambulance and the invaluable service they provide and will gladly attend any fundraising event in which they are the recipients of our donation. We even featured an article about STARS a few issues ago. However, many of us have not heard of the RRT.

The Rapid Relief Team (or RRT) was first established in 2013. The organization exemplifies the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church (PBCC) scriptural principles of care and compassion. According to their website, they “express these values while we serve those in need with quality food and refreshment. Everywhere we go, our league of volunteers operates with community spirit, compassionate care and supportive hands.”

The RRT has chapters across a variety of countries including the US, Canada, Austrailia, the UK, Sweden, France, Germany and Italy, just to name a few. RRT offers catering assistance to charitable and government organizations. They work specifically with organizations who are confronting challenges such as natural disasters, homelessness, etc.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!