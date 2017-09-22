Swing your partner ‘round and ‘round

If it’s two-step you want, then the Friendship Centre’s old-time dance was the place to find it! The Friendship Centre in Oxbow hosted the Caragana Ramblers from Forget, SK on Sunday, Sept. 17 for their first old-time dance.

The live music, friends and great food were top on the lists of people from all over the province Sunday. People came from as far as Arcola, Redvers, Wawota and even Deloraine, MB to dance the afternoon away.

The whole centre was alive with couples dancing. This reporter even got in on the action, joining the dance a time or two while reporting!

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!