Remembering Terry Fox in Oxbow

Tara Markoski, of Oxbow, decided to organize a Terry Fox run in Oxbow this year. Her motivation to start the project came from the loss of her mother to a cancer which, like Terry Fox, first took her leg, and then her life about a year ago.

Tara wanted to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. This led her to team up with the Terry Fox Run to bring the event to our community.

The run took place Sunday, September 17 and began at the Oxbow Memorial Hall with the course covering the majority of Oxbow.

A water station was manned by members of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church who offered a refreshing glass of water to all participants as they passed.

Over 80 members of our little community came out in support of the run. With bikes, rollerblades, strollers and jogging shoes ready to go, the 5k walk/run began. Markoski stated that she was impressed with the turnout to the event as there were many more participants than she expected.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!