Lessons Learned

Rain, glorious rain! Fall has officially arrived according to the trees in our yard, who are gladly changing colours and dropping leaves to signal the end of summer and the beginning of fall. I am in so much love with it! I am so happy bundled up in a big oversized sweater or sweatshirt and slippers on the couch with a coffee and blanket. Gone are the days of tossing and turning in the heat of my upstairs bedroom at night!

This week was full of events, though some on my calendar had been rescheduled (like the adventure club canoeing trip) due to the rain.

This week I learned that the maple bugs (boxelder bugs) are ruthless little creatures. They have taken over the Oxbow Herald office – which I am sure many of you have seen is for sale. (Having two offices for only two employees makes very little sense, so as much of our equipment is already located in Carnduff, we will now be locating ourselves to one office only). The bugs have set up shop, and are, as I type this, marching their way across every surface of the building. I am not sure what one does to rid themselves of these little pests. Researching how to rid yourself of maple bugs is next on my agenda after writing this.

I have also learned that a weekend trip to Ontario is not as relaxing as people may think. The few people I have told about the upcoming flight (a red-eye flight with a toddler no less) have congratulated me on having a weekend away. In my head I scoff and think, “by all means, take my place!”

After my last experience with the little man on a plane, I would gladly take various other forms of torture over taking him on another flight prior to his 18th birthday. However unrealistic that may be; considering our entire family, on either side, lives in Ontario/Michigan. This time we are hoping that a midnight flight will allow our little man to be tired enough to sleep during the majority of the trip – however this could backfire completely and leave us with no sleep whatsoever. It’s really a toss up.

Besides not knowing what fate our midnight flight will hold, once we arrive the bride has already designated each day for a bridal event, meaning that there will be little to no relaxation occurring then either. My best hope is that after my sister, bless her heart, comes across the border to retrieve my son my hubby and I can kick back for the reception before going into Michigan to pick him up the next day. Let’s just cross our fingers that he does well on his first ever sleep over in the USA. Ugh. My hopes are not that high.

Besides being preoccupied by planning for a few nights out of town, this week did provide some wonderful events to be covered. The CEC hosted it’s back to school open house and the whole school was a hub of activity, between students, parents and teachers all coming together to meet and explore the classrooms, to the minor sports meeting following, and chili being served. There was excitement throughout the building.

The Terry Fox Run in Oxbow last weekend was also a great event to cover as there were over 75 participants all running to show support for those fighting battles with cancer.

My favourite though, was my time spent at the Friendship Centre in Oxbow for the old-time dance with the Caragana Ramblers. I learned that maybe this girl can two-step, even if it’s not perfect, the guys and gals at the Friendship Centre even got me out on the dance floor a time or two. It probably wasn’t pretty, but I did it! Thanks to Phyllis Morrow for asking me for the first dance!

Well friends, I unfortunately won’t be around this weekend for events, something tells me that if I miss my sister in law’s wedding, my mother in law would never forgive me. Lord knows I don’t want to irritate the mother in law. Arrangements have been made to still get the details of the events happening to you -even if I can’t personally be there. Thank you to everyone who is helping by submitting photos and doing interviews with me before and after I go. By the time you read this I will already be in Ontario and by the time Monday rolls around I will already be on my way back. See you next week readers!

