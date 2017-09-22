Early learning in Oxbow

Kids and their parents and caregivers dashed around the Multipurpose room at OPHS, going from one intriguing activity to the next. The Mobile Resource Van – which is like a traveling family resource centre, does pop up events like this across the province.

The van and it’s operator, Madeleine Valentine, arrive in a community, set up a variety of activities for early learners (ages 0-5). The activities ranged from sensory activities like water play to active stations like a tunnel in the middle of the room or rubber animals the kids could ride around the room, bouncing up and down. There was a ring toss, Jenga, bowling, blocks, string art, fishing pond, books, etc. The entire multipurpose room was filled with fun and interesting things for little hands to experiment with.

The Mobile Resource Van was hosted by a partnership between the Expressway Family Centre, OPHS and the Southeast Regional Library. The event was provided free of charge to local families with young children.

Valentine says, “our goal is to provide early learning activities for children and their parents.”

She continued that the van organizers usually put out an email offering services every spring and that Oxbow is always top on the list to schedule a time to have the van visit our area.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!