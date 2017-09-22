Back to School in Carnduff

Carnduff Education Complex offered students and parents the opportunity to enjoy a free chilli supper as they toured the school, met teachers and staff and possibly even signed up for minor sports during the minor sports meeting.

The annual back to school open house at Carnduff is hosted after school begins and offers parents a chance to see where their children spend much of their day learning.

Teachers and staff volunteer to pass out chilli and buns to guests attending the event before they head off to the children’s classrooms to explore the learning environment.

The school was alive with activity as not only was the open house in full swing, but a volleyball practice was underway at the same time. A minor sports meeting followed the open house, with many parents staying to attend that.

“Enrollment is good, steady,” said CEC Principal, Ryan Nichols. He continued, “this is always a great kick off for the year, our students are adjusting well, this is a great turn out.”

