The Carievale Crooners are back!

It was a back to school bonanza at Carievale last Friday. The school planned out an entire afternoon of festivities to commemorate the return to school as well as Grandparent’s day, as has become tradition for the school in recent years.

Although classes had resumed on September 4 along with the other local schools, Carievale saved their back to school BBQ to come just before the weekend in order to celebrate Grandparent’s Day, which took place on September 10. The school used the afternoon to come together with family and community members in a half day celebration.

The afternoon was kicked off by a delicious BBQ provided by the extremely active and involved Carievale School Community Council. This was followed by a performance by the school choir, with Don Britt on piano.

The students had only had one formal practice for the mini concert before Friday’s event. Luckily, most of the students were familiar with the songs as they had been chosen from the previous years’ concert performance. However, new students along with the fresh new kindergarteners learned what they could in the short time before the performance. Overall the students did an outstanding job, especially considering the short time they had to work out any kinks.

The Grandparents were the guests of honour and invited to participate in a variety of activities with their grandchildren following the delightful performance by the children. Pat Henderson, grandparent to two current students and many former students of Carievale, said, “It is always so fun, we have been coming for years!”

Different classrooms were converted into activity centers with each room hosting a different activity. One room had board games, another crafts, etc. The big attraction, though, was the 2 litre bottle rockets being shot up by Mr. Martin outside in the school yard.

