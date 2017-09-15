Refresher course gives drivers new tips and tricks for the road

Drivers attending the Mature Driving Refresher course at the Friendship Centre on September 6 were surprised to learn some new rules of the road had come into effect. The course, which was hosted at the Friendship Centre from 9-3, is provided free of charge by the Saskatchewan Safety Council.

The goal of the course is to help reinforce safe driving and instil confidence in drivers. The course covers topics that help drivers adapt their driving habits based on the physical changes their bodies go through as they mature.

Topics include things such as medication awareness, vision effects and awareness, sign and pavement markings, hazardous driving conditions and intersection troubleshooting.

The session is provided as an informational gathering for drivers, and is not associated with SGI, so drivers can attend free of fear that there will be any testing or that their licenses will be effected.

Course instructor, Patrick Vigneron, was first approached by the Saskatchewan Safety Council about handling some industrial safety training, but was quickly given the driving safety course to teach as well. He is trained by the Saskatchewan Safety Council and certified by the Canadian Safety Council.

Vigneron said, “We stress increased defensive driving, driving techniques and pre-planning driving tips during the course.”

He continued, “the course isn’t intended to test anyone’s knowledge. It is used to give people the skills to help them safely keep their licenses for longer.”

Vigneron stated that many older adults avoid classes like this for fear of risking their licenses, but encourages all drivers that they should brush up on their driving knowledge in order to better their skills and maintain independence.

