Lessons Learned

This last week was rather busy. Between my job as the area reporter and running around to events and interviews, my side photography hobby gig, and my family and friends. It was a whirlwind week! Although I do enjoy staying busy, I will be happy for a moment to catch my breath – whenever that may be.

This week my hubby and I are planning a very short weekend trip to attend his sister’s wedding on September 23. I learned this week that I am not a wedding kind of girl. Some girls dream of their big fancy weddings, with the perfect dress and plan out all of the most intricate little details. Hubby’s sister is definitely this kind of bride. I was not. Hubby and I got married by a marriage commissioner in the back yard. I was a budget bride. To me, the end result (marrying the man I love) was my goal, not all of the things in-between. Don’t get me wrong, I have a lot of admiration for brides who put on extravagant displays and plan out beautiful weddings. I just could never accomplish it, I don’t have the patience, and I don’t care enough of pretty details to be. To me, all that money spent on the pretty details I would rather put towards other things, like a nice trip together or saving for a house. I am already overwhelmed by the itinerary she sent us yesterday morning, which includes the two days leading up to the wedding filled with events for the immediate family and bridal party. Wish me luck on this adventure.

I also learned this week that my tough little man is going to make my hair gray in no time. With his first ever fat lip this weekend, (boy do lips bleed a lot!) I was reminded of how much little boys hurt themselves. I think back to when I was young growing up with my brother, or the stories my hubby has shared of some of his battle scars from childhood. I wonder if I am prepared for all of the future bumps, bruises and possible broken bones. It’s so much different being a little boy’s mother than watching my brother get hurt. As much as I would love to wrap the little man in bubble wrap so that he doesn’t get hurt, I know that these things will happen, and hopefully none of them will be more than bumps and bruises.

Lastly, I learned that time waits for no one. As I was sitting on the couch yesterday evening, I started scrolling through videos taken of my little boy over the last year. As I got to Christmas I realized that it was under a year ago that he was toddling around, falling over while still trying to figure out this walking thing. That is 9 months ago! How does time go so fast! Now he is a running, screaming, talking, jumping, extremely active and curious toddler. My baby is gone and now I have a little boy. It’s amazing that it all changed so quickly in 9 months. People keep asking when we are going to have another one, and I, up until recently, still felt like I had a baby- so the idea of another one was completely overwhelming. However, with him growing by such leaps and bounds I am realizing quickly that my little boy is becoming more self sufficient every day. This is something I both love and hate at the same time. Slow down little man.

Well readers. I am off to write more articles for you to read. I hope you are enjoying these first days of fall, although the temps up until now have remained rather warm. Apparently by the time you all read this the temps will have fallen accompanied by some rain. I am already looking forward to snuggling up in some sweaters. Happy reading! See you next week!

