HPV Vaccine Offered to Grade 6 Boys This Fall

Grade 6 boys in Saskatchewan will now be able to receive the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine for free as part of the province’s school immunization program. This expansion of the existing HPV vaccination program, which allowed for Grade 6 girls to get the vaccine, will now include both genders.

“Our province has one of the most comprehensive vaccination programs in Canada,” Jim Reiter, Health Minister of Saskatchewan said. “We are pleased to provide $750,000 annually for this additional investment in the health and well-being of our children.”

There are approximately 7,500 additional Grade 6 students who will now be eligible to receive the free HPV vaccine, in addition to the province’s 7,500 Grade 6 female students.

With school back in session, health officials are encouraging parents to confirm all of their children’s vaccinations are up to date. Free immunizations are available for all infants and school-age children in Saskatchewan.

“Immunization is the most effective way to protect your children against infectious diseases that can be very serious or even deadly,” Dr. Saqib Shahab , Chief Medical Health Officer, said. “I urge parents to ensure children are fully vaccinated to maximize the benefits of immunization.”

HPV, which is linked to a number of cancers, including mouth, throat and cervical cancer, is the most common sexually-transmitted virus in Canada.

Publicly-funded routine vaccinations are easily available in Saskatchewan at public health clinics (Via the public health nurse) (for pre-school children) and through school-based programs (for school age students).

