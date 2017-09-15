Farmers Markets 2017

If you are looking for fresh produce, honey, baked goods, or even a delicious bite from the Buff’s Smokin BBQ food truck, the farmer’s markets were the place to be this summer.

2017 brought about two new farmers markets to our area. With the addition of a market in both Moose Creek Regional Park as well as a brand new market in Carnduff for the month of September. The Carnduff farmers market often sees the Buff’s truck as a vendor.

Farmers markets have been held in both Oxbow and Alameda regularly and for years. Oxbow offers a supper hosted by a different community organization each week.

Alameda’s original market has now split between Moose Creek Regional Park and the regular market held in the Alameda park.

