Alameda Rink Revitalization Update

The boards have arrived and are being installed, and may even be completed by the time of this publication at the Alameda Rink. The rink revitalization project began this summer, with the help of many volunteers from the Alameda community.

The Herald reported on the revitalization project in the early stages and met with Darin McNabb and Dean Copeland to update readers on the Rinks’ progress.

The rink has undergone vast improvements since the beginning of the summer, including a new weeping tile system, new gravel pad, new base, tailings and rebar as well as a brand new refrigeration system that will allow for faster ice set up and take down.

The lead on the project has been Custom Ice Inc., who poured new cement on July 10. With the new boards being installed this week and new glass expected for the boards by September 20th.

The plan is for the final touches and repairs to be completed after that point, readying the rink to open right on track for their planned opening November 1.

Volunteers continue to be a huge help to the project. As McNabb says, “our volunteers have given their blood, sweat and tears to this project.” Over 55 community members have come to assist with the project, from people donating time to help with the renos, to wives cooking up treats for the hard workers, everyone has donated something. Even children have come to help paint and do improvements to the rink.

McNabb says, “our hope is that our future generations can use this for the years to come, this project isn’t for us, it’s for the future community.”

While the boards are going up this week, Copeland says there is still room for new sponsors to be added to the boards, on ice advertisements as well as locker room advertisers. “There is still room on the board for more names!”

The rink has been very appreciative of their five major sponsors, the RM of Moose Creek, the RM of Enniskillen, Kornkven Farms, Armada Resources and Dwight and Merva Ulrich. However, with the undertaking of such an expansive project comes large costs. Copeland says, “we are coming in relatively ahead of schedule and on track with our expected budget.”

