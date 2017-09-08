VBS H2O with St. Andrews

You may have noticed a bit of activity stemming from St. Andrew’s church August 21-25 as they hosted Vacation Bible School for Carnduff, Carievale and Gainsborough children. You may have even been approached by the children on Broadway street that week as they were handing out cool cups of water to people passing by.

The children, who came from Carnduff, Carievale and as far away as Brandon (here visiting his grandmother), enjoyed a week of fun, games and stories all relating to H2O. “The water theme lended itself to many stories to choose from,” said Minster of St. Andrews, Susan Reed, “it also opened us up to playing different water games and activities.”

The group, which eventually grew to 12 children through the course of the week listened to bible stories, completed crafts, listened to music and sang songs, took part in games and activities as well as enjoying a snack together during their afternoon meeting.

The ages of the children ranged from age 7-14 though the activity was offered to children from 6-16.

