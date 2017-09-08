Lessons Learned

Last weekend was a fairly quiet holiday weekend, with the quiet buzz of local families getting ready for school to start on Monday. I enjoy scrolling through Facebook seeing the smiling faces of friends and family sending their children off to their first days of school. Such an exciting day for many children, and even more exciting for some parents!

This week I did try to learn a couple of things.

First, I learned what went into a “Jiggs Dinner” – a popular dish from Newfoundland. Our very good friends from Newfoundland had their parents visiting this last week, and with that came the offer to try Jiggs Dinner. The dinner is cooked all in one pot, including salt meat, cabbage, potatoes, turnips, carrots, etc. There was also peas pudding, stuffing, turkey, and gravy. It was a delightful meal and we all left with very full bellies. I love trying new foods, from all over, and although I have to admit, Mexican food from my friend, (Ignacio) Javier Nuno, still has my heart, this was a good addition to my food repertoire.

I also learned that the swimming pool is a favorite of not only the local children, but the local dogs! Both Oxbow and Carnduff swimming pools offered an end of the season dog swim to the area’s K-9s. I have never seen so many dogs so happy. It was a wonderful event to witness. I wish that my dog was more sociable with people, I would have loved to watch him run around with the other dogs. Many happy pups in the communities of Oxbow and Carnduff this last week.

Lastly, I learned that the back to school BBQs are my new favourite event. I love watching all the kids lugging their school supplies into the schools, meeting their teachers, catching up with friends. There was so much excitement in the air. Both Oxbow and Alameda hosted school BBQs this week, with Carievale’s to be covered in next weeks paper. As I write this, I am already looking forward to Carievale’s coming up in just a couple days.

The holiday weekend was a great ending to a fantastic summer. Spent at home with my boys, taking walks, making food together, laughing and relaxing. On to the next season, my favourite. Hope all the children enjoyed their first week back to school and that their parents enjoyed it as well!

