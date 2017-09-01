Southeast Sask leads in public offering

Southeast Saskatchewan was the focus of activity in August’s public offering of Crown petroleum and natural gas rights. The region represented more than $6 million of the $8 million in total revenue. This was the third sale of the current fiscal year, bringing the total to date for 2017-18 to $32 million.

A third update to the 2017 Canadian Drilling Activity Forecast was released on August 1 by the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC). The update included an increase in its original forecasted number of 1,940 wells to be drilled in Saskatchewan to 2,794 wells drilled. This was an increase of 44 per cent.

“These figures, along with positive expectations by industry, suggest our oil and gas sector is regaining momentum after a prolonged period of transition,” Dustin Duncan, Energy and Resources Minister said. “There’s no doubt that this kind of renewed activity in Saskatchewan’s oil patch bodes well not only for our communities that rely on this industry for jobs and growth, but also for our economy at large.”

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!