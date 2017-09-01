Sheri Vincent returns feeling optimistic

Many of our readers will remember our report on Sheri Vincent, a mother of five from Glen Ewen battling Lyme disease. Vincent has been battling for stronger awareness, earlier testing and better treatment for the disease since her diagnosis of Stage 3 Neuro Lyme Disease with Bartonella co-infection just over a year ago.

Vincent has just returned from her most recent trip to Germany to receive treatment of her Stage 3 Neuro Lyme Disease. She reports a very optimistic feeling following the most recent round of treatments.

While in Germany, Vincent underwent another round of treatments. This course of treatments was designed to go above and beyond the average Lyme disease treatments as Vincent did not show as much improvement as was hoped with her first experience at the St. George Hospital.

Vincent underwent a course of whole-body hyperthermia (also known as AAT which is Antibiotic augmented Thermoeradication Combination Treatment for Chronic Lyme Disease). In this treatment, Vincent is sedated, then her body temperature is increased to almost 42 degrees Celsius. These extreme temperatures kill off the Lyme.

Following the ATT treatment, Vincent also underwent anaphoresis, which is a blood cleaning even stronger than dialysis to remove toxins left by the dying Lyme killed off during the AAT treatment.

The doctors also performed a local hyperthermia treatment to Vincent’s spine and brain stem. This treatment is used on more troublesome locations on the body that present the most problem to the patient and where the Lyme are attacking most heavily.

Finally, the doctors at the St. George Hospital performed a mitochondrial treatment using electrical impulses to release toxins from the mitochondria in Vincent’s cells. This would result in painful swelling which was the toxins being released. The fluids would then be released from her body.

Vincent’s tests in the hospital were already showing improvements. Her blood tests came back cleaner with better movement seen in her white blood cells. The effects on her vision had improved by 50 per cent according to tests performed at the hospital.

For more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!