Lessons Learned

In honour of our “Salute to the Oilfield” issue, I am going to share some things I have learned about being the wife to an oilfield man. My husband does not work rigs like many oilfield men. He is a heavy equipment operator, often working on pipeline. He has been working in the oilfield since 2012. Through the oilfield’s ups and downs, my husband continues to hold on and ride the highs and lows with the best of them.

The first thing I learned about being an oilfield family is that it is feast or famine. There is either an overabundance of work, nights when hubby doesn’t get home until late and melts into the couch too tired to even eat. Or there isn’t enough work and everyone is laid off. It seems, at least in our oilfield family that there hasn’t been much in-between. We either never see him or we see him too much. (Some wives know there can be such a thing as too much time together.)

Another lesson I have taken away from being an oil wife is that you have to be very self-sufficient as an oil wife. There are sometimes weeks before you see your hubby – you can’t save up the honey-do list forever. Sometimes you have to grab that hammer, fix the toilet, etc. It gives you a much broader respect for single parents, who keep a job, house and kids all on the go on their own. I never like when hubby is sent away, but it lets me know that I can be pretty amazing in my own right. There are no damsels in distress at my house.

I have also learned that my house will forever have oilfield dirt in it. I can sweep and about three minutes later find more oilfield mud. It is a dirty dirty job. Where is Mike Row when you need him? I have come to embrace the oilfield mud tracked in from the work truck as this is a sign that times are good, with work to be done.

The oilfield puts food on our table and heat in our home. It has been a sharp learning curve for this city girl, as there isn’t much for oilfield where I come from. But I am learning to love it. We aren’t leaving anytime soon and are hoping to see oil come back, even if it isn’t as strong as it was, it will be our family’s way of life for quite some time. We are thankful that the oilfield brought us to Saskatchewan. To this wonderful place with such friendly people who have become more like family.

Kudos to all of the oilfield men, who work long hours, doing hard and dangerous work, to provide for their families.

